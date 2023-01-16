Left Menu

IndiGo to start Jaipur-Jodhpur flight No-frills airline IndiGo on Monday announced the launch of flight service between Jaipur and Jodhpur from February 2.The flight will operate four days a week, on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The flights are now open for booking, it said in a release.IndiGo operates more than 1,600 daily flights.

Go First on Monday said it is offering as many as 1 million seats at discounted fares for travel period from February 4 to September 30.

The sale offers fares starting at Rs 1,199 for domestic flights and international at Rs 6,599 to travellers booking tickets between 16th to 19th January 2023, for a travel period ranging from 4th February to 30th September 2023,'' it said in a release.

''Customers can enjoy one million seats at unbeatable affordable fares. Additionally, free rescheduling and cancellation will be available on all bookings as per the terms and conditions,'' it added.

*** IndiGo to start Jaipur-Jodhpur flight * No-frills airline IndiGo on Monday announced the launch of flight service between Jaipur and Jodhpur from February 2.

''The flight will operate four days a week, on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. This flight will reduce the journey of 4-6 hours by road to just one hour. The flights are now open for booking,'' it said in a release.

IndiGo operates more than 1,600 daily flights.

