Two killed in mishap in Assam

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 16-01-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 17:23 IST
Bodies of two persons, including a woman, suspected to have been knocked down by a train engine were found on railway tracks in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, police said.

The body of an unidentified person, around 35 years of age, was found on the railway tracks near Doldoli area here and the police suspect that he fell off a running train.

The person's body has been kept in the morgue as he remains unidentified while the train from which he fell off was also being ascertained.

In another incident, a 50-year old woman was knocked down by an engine near Diphu Railway station at around 11:30 am and she died on the spot.

Her body has been sent for post mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

