Left Menu

WDRA signs MoU with nationalized bank to facilitate low interest rate loans to farmers

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 17:45 IST
WDRA signs MoU with nationalized bank to facilitate low interest rate loans to farmers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To facilitate farmers in providing low interest rate loans, Warehousing Development Regulatory Authority (WDRA) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a nationalized bank in an event.

The MoU was signed with the intent of promoting awareness about the new loan product called Produce Marketing Loan to exclusively fund against e-NWRs (electronic Negotiable Warehouse Receipt) with features such as Nil processing fee, No Additional collateral and attractive interest rates.

The MoU is aimed to provide information to depositors of the benefits, besides doing further outreach activities to improve agricultural pledge finance in India.

It is envisaged that the product will have far reaching consequences with regard to acceptance of e-NWRs among small and marginal farmers. It has the potential to make significant impact on the finances of rural depositors by preventing distress sale and releasing better prices for the produce.

Combined with the inherent security and negotiability of the e-NWR system, the Produce Marketing Loan will go long way in improving rural liquidity and increasing farmers income. The MoU was signed with the State Bank of India (SBI).

During the event, there was a brief discussion on the importance of post-harvest pledge financing using warehouse receipts for improving rural credit. The bank representatives also highlighted the risks faced by the lending institutions in this sector. WDRA assured their full regulatory support in improving the fiduciary trust among stakeholders.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023