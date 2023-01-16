Left Menu

HDFC Bank shares pare early gains; end nearly 1 pc lower

16-01-2023
Representative Image
  • India

Shares of HDFC Bank pared early gains and ended nearly 1 per cent lower on Monday despite the firm reporting an almost 20 per cent jump in its net profit for the third quarter ended December.

The stock, which had climbed 1.47 per cent to Rs 1,624.40 during the morning trade on the BSE, later gave up all early gains and ended at Rs 1,585.25 apiece, down 0.97 per cent.

On the NSE, it settled at Rs 1,585.80 per share, lower by 0.92 after advancing 1.29 per cent to Rs 1,621.30 in initial trade.

In volume terms, 2.83 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 73.74 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex ended 168.21 points or 0.28 per cent lower at 60,092.97.

On Saturday, HDFC Bank reported a 19.9 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 12,698 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022, helped by a healthy rise in core income.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender's post tax profit grew 18.5 per cent to Rs 12,259.5 crore as compared to the year-ago period, as per an exchange filing.

