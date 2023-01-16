Left Menu

Badve Engineering Ltd rebrands as Belrise Industries Ltd

Badve Engineering Ltd, a leading manufacturer of automotive systems and components, announced that it has rebranded Belrise Industries. The company's new name and branding reflect its commitment to innovation and growth, as well as its expanding focus on the development of cutting-edge technologies.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-01-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 18:24 IST
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI/PNN): Badve Engineering Ltd, a leading manufacturer of automotive systems and components, announced that it has rebranded Belrise Industries. The company's new name and branding reflect its commitment to innovation and growth, as well as its expanding focus on the development of cutting-edge technologies. "We are thrilled to unveil our new name and branding as Belrise Industries," said Shrikant Badve, Managing Director of the company. "This rebranding is a reflection of our company's evolution and growth over the years. With the advent of green technologies and the paradigm shift towards sustainability and net carbon neutrality, our strategic agenda has evolved, and we decided to turn the lens inward and wanted our branding to reflect that."

The announcement was done at a grand event held in Pune. The occasion was graced by the presence of Dr Bhagwat Karad, Union Finance Minister, Government of India, Ashish Pandey, ED Bank of Maharashtra, and Milind Kale, Chairman Cosmos Co-operative Bank. On this occasion Dr Bhagwat Karad, Minister of the state for finance Government of India said, "I have personally known Shrikant Badve since the inception of his company. I have seen his struggles and the hard work he has done over the years to establish this company as an industry leader. His life story is really inspiring and can provide a positive note for all upcoming entrepreneurs. With the new brand and name, I am sure Belrise industries ltd will achieve more success in the future."

"The name 'BELRISE' is a coined word, bringing together the strength of our legacy and our dream for the future. 'BEL' is an ode to the past, standing for Badve Engineering Limited (BEL), and 'RISE' cues growth for all stakeholders and our collective promise to rise to the challenges of the future." "Our brand line 'Engineering futures' captures the spirit of our brand wherein we would be playing a pivotal role in building products encompassing the latest cutting edge technologies, especially in the e-mobility segment. We are excited to continue providing our customers with the highest quality products and services while also expanding our portfolio to include new and innovative technologies," said Supriya Badve, Executive Director of the company.

Belrise Group (erstwhile known as Badve Engineering Limited) is a leading Tier-1 Automotive system manufacturer. Belrise has a manufacturing footprint across India with 32 manufacturing facilities across 7 states, a workforce of over 15,000 people, and consolidated group revenues of INR 5,000 Cr (US$700 Mn). The company was founded by Shrikant Badve, a first-generation entrepreneur with a seed capital of just INR 20,000 (US$ 250) in 1988. Belrise specializes in the automotive system and component manufacturing for the 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler, 4-wheeler passenger, and commercial vehicle segments. The company's diverse product portfolio includes metal fabrication, polymer processing, foundry, mirror, and suspension systems, amongst others. With the evolution of EVs, Badve group is geared to offer products for the entire product ecosystem in the EV value chain.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

