World News Roundup: Pakistan's largest province to hold snap polls in win for former PM Khan; China braces for COVID holiday surge as people leave megacities for hometowns and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Pakistan's largest province to hold snap polls in win for former PM Khan

A snap local election will be held in Pakistan's most populous province, officials said, after the provincial leader, an ally of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, triggered the poll, putting pressure on the government ahead a planned general election. Holding local elections in a province with 110 million people, around half Pakistan's population, would be an expensive, logistically complicated exercise for a government dependant on foreign aid and reeling from the impact of last year's devastating floods.

China braces for COVID holiday surge as people leave megacities for hometowns

Luggage-laden passengers flocked to railway stations and airports in China's megacities on Monday, heading home for holidays that health experts fear could intensify a COVID-19 outbreak that has claimed thousands of lives. After three years of strict and suffocating anti-virus controls, China in early December abruptly abandoned its "zero COVID" policy, letting the virus run freely through its 1.4 billion population.

Brazil's crowdfunded insurrection leaves paper trail for police

With a Brazil flag draped around his neck and his feet propped up on a dark wooden table, Samuel Faria leaned back in the Brazilian Senate president's ceremonial chair which he had just commandeered and surveyed the chaos on the lawn outside. "It's kicking off out there," he said, watching from his Senate perch as fellow yellow-and-green-clad supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ransacked government buildings in Brasilia on Jan. 8. He then thanked his patrons.

Bulgaria's Socialists get the final chance to form a government

In a last attempt to end Bulgaria's prolonged political deadlock, President Rumen Radev has invited the Socialist Party to try and form a government, its leader said on Monday, but there was little chance it would succeed. Bulgaria's two largest political parties, the center-right GERB and the anti-graft PP, have already failed to find support to form a working coalition government following an inconclusive Oct. 2 election, the country's fourth in less than two years.

Death toll in Russian missile strike in Ukraine rises to 40

The death toll from a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 40 on Monday with dozens more missing, making it the deadliest civilian incident of Moscow's three-month campaign of hurling missiles at cities far from the front. Germany's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned on Monday after remarks over the war were criticised as tone deaf, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the most important weeks in outlining Western military support for Kyiv.

Nepal finds black boxes of aircraft after deadliest crash in 30 years

Searchers found both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder on Monday from a passenger flight that crashed killing at least 68 people in Nepal's worst plane accident in 30 years, officials said. The data on the recorders may help investigators determine what caused the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 aircraft, carrying 72 people, to crash in clear weather on Sunday just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhara.

A pilot couple killed in air crashes in Nepal - 16 years apart

In 2010, Anju Khatiwada joined Nepal's Yeti Airlines, following in the footsteps of her husband, a pilot who had died in a crash four years earlier when a small passenger plane he was flying for the domestic carrier went down minutes before landing. On Sunday, Khatiwada, 44, was the co-pilot on a Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu that crashed as it approached the city of Pokhara, killing at least 68 people in the Himalayan nation's deadliest plane accident in three decades.

Russian-installed official in Crimea says air defences shot down 10 drones

The Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol in Crimea said on Monday that air defences had downed 10 drones over the city in what he called a "failed Ukrainian attack". Sevastopol, which is on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014, has come under repeated air attack since Russia invaded Ukraine last February. Russian officials have blamed the attacks on Ukraine.

Yellen to meet China's vice premier Liu He in Zurich on Wednesday -U.S. Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Switzerland on Wednesday to exchange views on economic developments and deepen communication between the world's two largest economies, a Treasury official said. Yellen's first in-person meeting with Liu is part of a pledge by both countries to work to ease tensions following President Joe Biden's talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia in November.

Italy arrests top mafia boss Messina Denaro at Sicilian hospital

Italy's most wanted mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro, was arrested by armed police at a private hospital in Sicily on Monday, where the man who has been on the run since 1993 was being treated for cancer. Nicknamed "Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One), Messina Denaro had been sentenced in absentia to a life term for his role in the 1992 murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, crimes that shocked the nation and sparked a crackdown on Cosa Nostra.

