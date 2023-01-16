Left Menu

Statutory body to introduce annual transparency report by audit firms

According to a statement from the statutory body, NFRA is empowered to require an auditor to report on its governance practices and internal processes designed to promote audit quality, protect its reputation and reduce risks including risk of failure of the auditor and may take such action on the report as may be necessary.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 18:50 IST
Representative image (Photo/pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Statutory body National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has published draft requirements regarding the preparation and publication of Annual Transparency Report (ATR) by auditors or audit firms. It is seen as a step towards enhancing transparency in management and governance of audit firms and their internal policy framework to ensure high-quality audits and preventing a conflict of interest by maintaining independence. These ATR requirements are on the lines of the contemporary international best practices implemented by certain prominent Independent Audit Regulators in other jurisdictions.

According to a statement from the statutory body, Rule 8(2) of the NFRA Rules 2018 empowers the NFRA to require an auditor to report on its governance practices and internal processes designed to promote audit quality, protect its reputation and reduce risks including the risk of failure of the auditor and may take such action on the report as may be necessary. NFRA said the ATR has to be published within three months from the end of each financial year.

NFRA said Indian companies have become significant constituents of the global economy and India had evolved as a global centre of excellence in the delivery of financial reporting and audit services to a large number of multi-national corporations, raising expectations for sound and high quality codes and practices comparable to global benchmarks. In accordance with Rule 8(2) of the NFRA Rule 2018, NFRA intends to prescribe the publication of Annual Transparency Report containing certain critical information about the auditor's operational activities, management, governance and ownership structures, and policies and procedures necessary to deliver high-quality audits, etc.

The information contained in the ATR will be useful to the investors, audit committees, independent directors and public at large. The ATR requirements are proposed to be implemented in a gradual manner for public interest entities starting with statutory auditors of Top 1000 Listed Companies by market capitalisation with effect from the financial year ending on March 31, 2023, according to NFRA. The ATR has to be published within three months from the end of each financial year.

NFRA has also decided to seek public comments or suggestions on the contents of the ATR by 16 February 2023. (ANI)

