Mumbai saw 30 pc drop in road accident deaths in 2022, say traffic police

Mumbai witnessed a decline in casualties due to road accidents by 30 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year thanks to the awareness campaigns conducted by the traffic police, a senior official said on Monday. At least 268 people were killed in 257 road accidents in the city last year, while 387 people lost their lives in 376 accidents in 2021, joint commissioner of police (Traffic) Pravin Padwal said.

It is a good sign that in 2022 the traffic police recorded 30 per cent less deaths in road accidents compared to 2021, he said.

The number of fatal accidents has also dropped and the decline can be attributed to the frequent awareness programmes and campaigns conducted by the traffic police, the official said during the road safety week, which will end on January 17.

''We will launch more campaigns in the coming days to make people aware about traffic norms and ways to follow them,'' he said, adding that a Bollywood personality has also been roped in to be part of a drive. Seatbelts have been made compulsory for drivers and passengers in four-wheelers, while helmets are mandatory for two-wheeler riders and those riding pillion, the official said, urging people to cooperate with the traffic police.

