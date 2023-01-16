Left Menu

Mumbai saw 30 pc drop in road accident deaths in 2022, say traffic police

Mumbai witnessed a decline in casualties due to road accidents by 30 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year thanks to the awareness campaigns conducted by the traffic police, a senior official said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 19:00 IST
Mumbai saw 30 pc drop in road accident deaths in 2022, say traffic police
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai witnessed a decline in casualties due to road accidents by 30 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year thanks to the awareness campaigns conducted by the traffic police, a senior official said on Monday. At least 268 people were killed in 257 road accidents in the city last year, while 387 people lost their lives in 376 accidents in 2021, joint commissioner of police (Traffic) Pravin Padwal said.

It is a good sign that in 2022 the traffic police recorded 30 per cent less deaths in road accidents compared to 2021, he said.

The number of fatal accidents has also dropped and the decline can be attributed to the frequent awareness programmes and campaigns conducted by the traffic police, the official said during the road safety week, which will end on January 17.

''We will launch more campaigns in the coming days to make people aware about traffic norms and ways to follow them,'' he said, adding that a Bollywood personality has also been roped in to be part of a drive. Seatbelts have been made compulsory for drivers and passengers in four-wheelers, while helmets are mandatory for two-wheeler riders and those riding pillion, the official said, urging people to cooperate with the traffic police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023