Left Menu

Delhi Police busts two inter-state illegal firearms syndicates; 4 held

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 19:55 IST
Delhi Police busts two inter-state illegal firearms syndicates; 4 held
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Republic Day, Delhi Police's Special Cell busted two inter-state illegal firearms syndicates in the city with the arrest of four arms suppliers, officials said on Monday.

Rohit Kumar (26), Pawan Kumar (28), Sunny (21) and Harshdeep (19), who hail from Punjab, have been involved in arms trafficking for over four years, they said, adding 18 pistols were recovered from their possession.

The accused sourced the firearms from Madhya Pradesh and supplied in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said, ''A specific information was received on January 13 following which three accused -- Rohit, Pawan and Harshdeep -- were apprehended at Barapullah Road near auto stand, Nizamuddin Railway Station, when they were exchanging firearms.” The fourth accused, Sunny, the handler of Harshdeep, was arrested from near Nizamuddin Railway Station, he added.

“Arrested firearms suppliers had received consignments of recovered pistols from two firearms suppliers of Sendhwa and Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh. Sunny and Harshdeep had procured pistols from an arms supplier of Burhanpur. Rohit and Pawan had procured pistols from a person named Sardar of Sendhwa,'' Kushwah said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused used to carry new handsets and new SIM cards every time. After collecting the consignments of firearms, they used to travel by bus from Indore to their respective destinations and their modus operandi was to frequently change the buses on the way, he said.

“Sunny has further disclosed that he had procured pistols to avenge the attack on his brother in November 2022 by the associates of S K Kharod, a gangster, who is also associated with a university's students organisation. He had already supplied firearms to the gangsters and criminals in Punjab,'' the police officer said.

Accused Sunny was previously involved in a case of attempt to murder and robbery in Punjab's Patiala in 2021, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023