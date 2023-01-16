Left Menu

ICIEC and Uzbekinvest sign reinsurance agreement to support exports of Uzbekistan

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 16-01-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 21:29 IST
ICIEC and Uzbekinvest sign reinsurance agreement to support exports of Uzbekistan
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICIEC_IDB)
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (http://ICIEC.IsDB.org), the insurance arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, and Uzbekinvest Export-Import Insurance Company signed a Master Reinsurance Agreement to support exports of Uzbekistan.

The agreement was signed by Mr Oussama Kaissi, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, and Mr. Rustam Khalikov, First Deputy Director General, Uzbekinvest.

Under the agreement, ICIEC will provide reinsurance services to Uzbekinvest for exports of goods and services from Uzbekistan to all over the world, this will enhance the underwriting capacity of Uzbekinvest, hence increasing the country's exports. ICIEC has been extending similar reinsurance support to other Member States' export credit agencies (ECA) and Eximbanks.

Commenting on the agreement Mr Oussama Kaissi said "ICIEC welcomes this partnership with Uzbekinvest which will strengthen our efforts in providing reinsurance in export credits, especially in the CIS region. It is believed that there is strong demand for export credit insurance from business communities, especially after the economic crises and political turbulence in certain countries".

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023