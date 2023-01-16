Piaggio Vehicles to deliver 10,000 EVs * Small commercial vehicle maker Piaggio Vehicles on Monday said it was able to deliver 10,000 Electric Vehicles (EVs) to the customers in the previous calendar year and plans to double the sales this year.

The company, which is a part of Italian auto major Piggio Group, had launched its first commercial electric three wheeler in 2019.

Since then, Piaggio Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) has maintained a dominant market leader position in the L5 category with over 40 per cent, it claimed in a statement.

''Delivering over 10,000 Apé Electrik vehicles is a momentous feat and I look forward to delivering over 20,000 (units) in 2023. Over the last three years, we have established that the benefits of switching to electric three-wheelers are immense and it reaps maximum savings for entrepreneurs and B2B businesses'' Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of PVPL, said. *** Ducati launches new dealership in Chandigarh * Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati on Monday inaugurated a brand new dealership in Chandigarh, which will offer customers service as well as spares.

The new showroom will accommodate the entire Ducati portfolio of motorcycles, apparel and accessories along with sales, service, and spares under one roof, the company said.

Ducati in India sells all its models across ten different families comprising of newly-launched DesertX, power Cruisers Diavel and XDiavel, Monster, the super naked Streetfighter, Multistrada range, sportiest superbikes from the Panigale family, the everyday sports bike range of SuperSport, the super moto Hypermotard as well as the iconic Scrambler range. *** Vistara adds New Goa International Airport to its network * Tata group-run full service carrier Vistara on Monday announced the addition of Manohar International Airport (New Goa International Airport, Goa) to its domestic network.

The airline will provide daily connectivity to and from Bengaluru along with 6 times per week flights to and from Mumbai, starting February 14.

It will operate these flights using its A320neo aircraft with a three-class configuration.

With this, Vistara will be operating flights to and from two different airports serving the same city for the first time, it said in the statement.

*** Brakes India launches Motor on Drum brakes for passenger car segment * Brakes India has unveiled its Motor on Drum brakes for the passenger car segment, which has completely been designed and developed by Brakes India, at the Auto Expo 2023, the company said on Monday.

The company, erstwhile part of the TVS group, is now a TSF Group company.

The team of engineers at Brakes India have designed the software of motor on drum brakes in the home country. Right from the proto stage, all the activities like testing, development and manufacturing are in-house and a first in India. ''The product strengthens our footprint in the electric vehicle segment, for both domestic and international and has been validated in line with global braking norms, K Vasudevan, President and Head of light vehicles business at Brakes India Private Limited, said.

