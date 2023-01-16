Left Menu

Ganga Vilas cruise ship reaches Patna

We are in touch with the Inland Waterways Authority of India to ensure a hassle-free stay for the cruise which is expected to be in Bihar for a few more days, said the senior IPS officer.Flagged off at Varanasi on Friday last, the cruise had entered Bihar a day later via Buxar.Before reaching Patna, the vessel, carrying mostly foreign nationals, had a stopover in Saran district where the passengers visited Chirand archaeological site.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-01-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 21:05 IST
Ganga Vilas cruise ship reaches Patna
  • Country:
  • India

The Ganga Vilas cruise vessel, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, reached the Bihar capital on Monday, officials said.

Touted as the world's longest river cruise, the ship, which will take 51 days to complete its journey from Varanasi to Dibrugarh in Assam, reached Patna at 4.45 pm. ''Fool proof security arrangements are in place for the crew members and passengers who will spend the night on board and visit places of interest in the city, including the Patna Sahib Gurudwara, tomorrow,'' Deputy Inspector General of Police, Patna, Manavjeet Singh Dhillon told PTI. ''We are in touch with the Inland Waterways Authority of India to ensure a hassle-free stay for the cruise which is expected to be in Bihar for a few more days,'' said the senior IPS officer.

Flagged off at Varanasi on Friday last, the cruise had entered Bihar a day later via Buxar.

Before reaching Patna, the vessel, carrying mostly foreign nationals, had a stopover in Saran district where the passengers visited Chirand archaeological site. ''It has been a once in a lifetime experience. India is incredible. Nowhere else have we received such a warm welcome,'' one of the tourists told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023