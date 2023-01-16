Left Menu

Ghana extends domestic debt exchange deadline for third time

Ghana has again extended the deadline to register for its domestic debt exchange, this time to Jan. 31, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Monday. The crisis-hit nation launched the debt swap plan at the start of December, days before clinching a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion rescue package.

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 16-01-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 22:52 IST
Ghana extends domestic debt exchange deadline for third time
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook (ministryoffinanceghana)
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Ghana has again extended the deadline to register for its domestic debt exchange, this time to Jan. 31, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Monday.

The crisis-hit nation launched the debt swap plan at the start of December, days before clinching a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion rescue package. "Building consensus is key to a successful economic recovery for Ghana," Ofori-Atta wrote on Twitter, adding that registration for the debt exchange would be extended "pending further stakeholder engagement".

The IMF has said its board will approve the deal only if Ghana undergoes comprehensive debt restructuring. The deadline for the debt swap, initially set for Dec. 19, had previously been extended to Dec. 30 and then to Jan. 16.

Revisions to the initial offer granted exemptions to pensioners after a public outcry but later brought in individual bondholders who were originally exempt. Unlike previous extensions, Monday's failed to offer bond holders any additional incentives. Without new terms, investors fear the programme could struggle to attract participants.

Meanwhile, repeated extensions and frequent structural changes have done little to encourage participation. "(Ghana) wants to see voluntary applications and participation in the programme, but the sudden and often seemingly unexplained changes in the proposed DDE framework do not build confidence," said Gergely Urmossy, an emerging market strategist at Societe Generale.

Ghana last week offered to pay holders of its 2023 bond a 2% cash fee in exchange for registering for the exchange, but opposition to the programme has remained pervasive. "Ghana spent a lot of money solving the problems it had with its banks from the 2014-2015 crisis, so you want to think very carefully to avoid jeopardising them," said Gregory Smith, emerging markets fund manager at London-based M&G Investments.

Ghana last week asked to restructure its bilateral debt under the common framework platform supported by the Group of 20 major economies, Reuters reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023