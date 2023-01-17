The psychological horror "The Y" runs to packed houses across the country in its second week

Left Menu

Hindi psychological horror film "The Y" is running successfully in its second week with houseful shows across the country despite release of more prominent star cast and higher budget films in the same month. According to Cineapolis, the film's distributor, "The shows are likely to increase from Monday."

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI/PNN): Hindi psychological horror film "The Y" is running successfully in its second week with houseful shows across the country despite release of more prominent star cast and higher budget films in the same month. According to Cineapolis, the film's distributor, "The shows are likely to increase from Monday." Girideva Raaj, who had earlier made "Zero Made in India," made his Hindi film debut with "The Y," starring Yuvan Hariharan and Leonila. Recently, in an interview, Girideva Raaj made an astonishing disclosure when he revealed that he ran a samosa stall on the roadside for his living during lockdown when the post-production of "The Y" got stuck in studios.

Girideva said, "The Hindi market is bigger than any other language in India. I wanted to give my audience the experience of an original language rather than a dubbed one. Language is no barrier when it comes to films with universal themes. And the love from the audience for "The Y" is proving us correct." Explaining the film's unusual title, he said, "A title should always say something about the film. Y is not a letter or a question. It is a symbol that represents the protagonist's correlation with fear.". Hence it is called 'The Y.'"

The Y is the story of a young woman who begins to experience paranormal activity after the arrival of a mysterious gift. Her husband takes it upon himself to solve this riddle. Before release, the film was trending at the number 2 spot on IMDB.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

