Maha: 53 passengers injured as bus overturns in Latur

As a result, the bus overturned, he said.Some villagers present at the spot immediately dialled 108 emergency medical service number. All the injured passengers were taken to a rural hospital in Murud for treatment.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 17-01-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 12:50 IST
Fifty three passengers were injured when a bus overturned in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place near Borgaon Kale village at around 8.30 am when the bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was heading towards Pune from Nilanga via Latur, head constable Ratan Shaikh said. The bus was on a narrow bridge when its driver lost control over the wheels while trying to prevent hitting another vehicle coming from the opposite side. As a result, the bus overturned, he said.

Some villagers present at the spot immediately dialled '108' emergency medical service number. All the injured passengers were taken to a rural hospital in Murud for treatment. Later, 16 of them rushed to a government hospital in Latur for further treatment, the official said.

