PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 20

- King Charles told the British government he would like an expected surge in profit from a 900 million pound-a-year ($1.1 billion) wind farm deal for his Crown Estate to go to the "wider public good" rather than to the royal family. - British train operating companies said on Thursday they had made a "best and final" pay offer to the RMT rail union, in an effort to end a long-running dispute that has led to months of disruptive railway strikes.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2023 06:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 06:47 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview - Jesper Brodin, chief executive of Ikea retailer Ingka, said at the World Economic Forum on Thursday that Brexit had caused "chaos", and had made it harder to operate Ikea's business across borders.

- British finance minister Jeremy Hunt wants to extend a 5 pence cut in the price of petrol and diesel for another year in his spring budget if the economic outlook improves. - King Charles told the British government he would like an expected surge in profit from a 900 million pound-a-year ($1.1 billion) wind farm deal for his Crown Estate to go to the "wider public good" rather than to the royal family.

- British train operating companies said on Thursday they had made a "best and final" pay offer to the RMT rail union, in an effort to end a long-running dispute that has led to months of disruptive railway strikes. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

