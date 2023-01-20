Left Menu

New Goa Manohar International Airport wins best sustainable greenfield airport award

During the ASSOCHAM's 14th International Conference, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia presented the award to the senior officials from GGIAL amid the presence of industry dignitaries and participants.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia (centre) during the event. (Photo/GMR Group)). Image Credit: ANI
GMR Goa International Airport (GGIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure, has won 'Best Sustainable Greenfield Airport' award under aviation sustainability and environment at ASSOCHAM's 14th International Conference-cum-Awards for Civil Aviation 2023. The award was presented for "excellent initiatives" taken by GGIAL in implementing sustainability as one of core concepts.

During the conference held yesterday, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia presented the award to the senior officials from GGIAL in the presence of industry dignitaries and participants. The forum recognises the companies engaged in civil aviation initiatives that adopt best practices and technological advancement in their daily operations, a GMR Goa International Airport release said.

The criteria of awards are contribution, innovativeness, applicability, relevance and impact potential in their respective areas. The jury evaluated the participants on various parameters and innovative thought process, the release said.

"We are delighted to receive this prestigious award, which reaffirms our steady commitment towards sustainability by best use of the available energy and natural resources. Sustainability as one of core concepts, New Goa Manohar International Airport is designed to be a zero-carbon footprint airport and will join the elite club of green airports across the world," said RV Sheshan, CEO, GMR Goa International Airport, said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

