Gold worth Rs 2.01 crore seized at MIA

Customs sleuths at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized a total of 3,677 grams of smuggled gold worth Rs 2,01,69,800 between Jan 1 and 18 this year, successfully foiling gold trafficking to a considerable extent.

Eight passengers travelling from Dubai and Abu Dhabi had tried to smuggle gold into the country through nefarious means, a Customs release here said. A passenger from Dubai had also smuggled e-cigarettes with e-nicotine liquid in them worth Rs 3,20,265, which were hidden in his baggage.

Customs officials said investigations are underway and are at different stages in various cases that have been detected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)