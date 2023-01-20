IoT Tech Expo is returning to California

Leaders from across the tech industry will soon flock to Santa Clara, California for another edition of IoT Tech Expo North America.

The event, taking place on May 17-18 2023, at Santa Clara Convention Center, California, brings together industry-leading technology companies, giving attendees the opportunity to discover the newest applications of IoT technology. With over 6,000 IoT enthusiasts expected, the event is sure to be one of the largest Internet of Things expos in the world.

The expo features an exhibition hall filled with showcases of the latest IoT innovations, as well as a fascinating schedule of presentations, keynotes, and panel discussions. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover what the leading loT companies have to offer and learn more about the current state of the industry and where it is going in the future. Previous editions of the event were attended by the representatives of such companies as BMW North America, Uber, John Deere, Bosch, Bank of America, Shell, AWS, IBM, and Stanley Black & Decker, just to mention a few!

Additionally, a VIP networking party will be held on the evening of the first day of the event, giving speakers, exhibitors, press, and holders of gold pass an opportunity to network in an informal setting.

"This is an event where professionals in the loT world come to network, discuss the latest innovations, and explore new ideas and opportunities," said Lia Richards, the Head of Conference at TechEx. "We are excited to welcome over 200 speakers and 250 exhibitors to Santa Clara Convention Center – the expo has been an incredible success in the past years, and we are thrilled to deliver yet another great event”

As well as the IoT Tech Expo, the tickets will grant access to additional exhibitions and conferences taking place on the same day at Santa Clara Convention Center, including AI & Big Data Expo, Blockchain Expo, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, Digital Transformation Week and Edge Computing Expo.

The most recent information about the agenda, speakers, exhibitors, and tickets can be found on the organizer's website: http://www.iottechexpo.com/northamerica

