MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates modern silicon innovation lab of NXP in Bengaluru

After the inauguration, the leading company in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP Semiconductors, showcased its products and solutions to the minister that include automotive, industrial and internet of things (IoT), consumer, and communication infrastructure focus markets.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday inaugurated a new modern systems and silicon innovation lab at NXP Semiconductors campus in Manyata Tech Park, Bengaluru. After the inauguration, the leading company in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP Semiconductors, showcased its products and solutions to the minister that include automotive, industrial and internet of things (IoT), consumer, and communication infrastructure focus markets.

According to a statement from NXP, the lab will be used to design, verify and validate NXP technologies in areas of security, connectivity, sensing, and processing and build market-specific system solutions in automotive, industrial, IoT, and consumer areas. During the event, Chandrasekhar who is also the MoS Skill Development and Entrepreneurship interacted with NXP-mentored startups and encouraged them to continue to work on strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem in India with a stronger vision and roadmap while making good use of government incentives and industry partnerships.

In addition, the NXP statement said the company also presented its products and solutions, highlighting its prowess in automotive, security and connectivity with technologies like Radar, Ultrawide Band (UWB), 5G, NFC, and DRM. The company said it was playing an important role in strengthening the local manufacturing ecosystem with applications in 4G/5G, secure authentication of goods, e-metering for electricity boards, e-passports and transport ticketing cards, among others.

Ultra-wideband is a radio technology that can use a very low energy level for short-range, high-bandwidth communications over a large portion of the radio spectrum. Near-field communication (NFC) is a set of communication protocols that enables communication between two electronic devices over a distance of 4 cm or less. NFC offers a low-speed connection through a simple setup that can be used to bootstrap more capable wireless connections. (ANI)

(ANI)

