2 killed as roadways bus rams into two-wheeler in UP's Muzaffarnagar
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-01-2023 13:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 13:41 IST
Two men aged around 30-35 years were crushed to death by a speeding bus in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday.
According to Chapar Station House Officer (SHO) Satpal Singh, the accident took place near the Rampur crossing when the motorcycle of the victims was hit by the roadways bus that was coming from Saharanpur.
The victims are yet to be identified, Singh said.
The driver fled the spot, leaving the bus behind, the SHO added.
