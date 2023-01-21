U.S. House to consider establishing task force to improve aviation computer system

Left Menu

The U.S. House of Representatives plans to take up bipartisan legislation next week to establish a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) task force to improve a key pilot messaging database that failed last week, disrupting more than 11,000 flights, the office of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Friday.

The outage of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) database prompted the first nationwide groundstop of U.S. passenger traffic since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The legislation would require an FAA task force to consider improvements, including updates "to ensure the stability, resiliency and cybersecurity of the NOTAM computer system," the Scalise's office said.

