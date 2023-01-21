Left Menu

ACA plan: Thiruvananthapuram airport procures 4 more electric vehicles

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 PTI Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, as part of its endeavor to achieve Airport Carbon Accreditation ACA Level 4 in the short term and net -zero status in the long term, has procured 4 more electric vehicles.These vehicles will be used by operations and safety teams at the airport for their routine work, a TIAL statement here said.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-01-2023 08:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 08:56 IST
ACA plan: Thiruvananthapuram airport procures 4 more electric vehicles
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI): Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, as part of its endeavor to achieve Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Level 4+ in the short term and net -zero status in the long term, has procured 4 more electric vehicles.

These vehicles will be used by operations and safety teams at the airport for their routine work, a TIAL statement here said. TIAL had procured 4 EV's for engineering and landside operations in October, 2022. The electric vehicles will help the airport reduce its carbon emission and thereby lessen the carbon footprint that the airport generates, it said.

This switch to electric vehicles is part of a larger plan to convert all its fossil fuel driven vehicles to electric vehicles, wherever the EV option is available, by March 2024. Plans are afoot to add four more vehicles for ''follow-me'' operations in the airside. Two EV charging stations were commissioned in domestic and international terminals recently, the statement further added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023