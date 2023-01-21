Left Menu

Two bikers killed in accident in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 21-01-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 09:20 IST
Two bikers killed in accident in UP's Ballia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed after their motorcycle lost balance and fell into a roadside ditch in Sylhata village here, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred late on Friday night on the Pakwainar-Sidhagar Ghat Road. Bhuwal Paswan (35) and Naushad (30) suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the government hospital in Rasra where they were declared dead, the police said.

Their bodies have been sent for post mortem.

The deceased belonged to Pali village in Ghazipur district's Kasimabad area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023