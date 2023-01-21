Business World Recognises Ujjwal Singh as the Edtech CEO of the Year 2023

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In the 4th edition of Top Education Brands award ceremony, organized on 18th January 2023, Ujjwal Singh, the President, and CEO, Infinity Learn was announced as the EdTech CEO of the year for 2022-23. The awards brought the biggest gathering of EdTech players in the country under one roof. Businessworld with The Top Education Brands Awards recognised the aspiration of Ujjwal to create an immersive and measurable learning system and achieve physical classrooms' engagement levels in a digital setting. Ujjwal was one of the leading changemakers who spoke at the summit. Commenting on winning this coveted award, Ujjwal Singh, President and CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, said, "I would like to thank Business World for recognizing our efforts. We have faced many challenges and obstacles these past two years, but have always overcome them by working together. Infinity Learn has grown and evolved, but our commitment to our Learners and each other remains unchanged. This award only reemphasis our belief of working on bring an outcome-based learning and keep asking ourselves 'Bachcha Seekha Ki Nahin'? Ujjwal believes in being a better self each day and encourages and supports his teams to outdo themselves consistently and pushes them to the highest level of self-actualization. An empathetic leader, a design thinker, a serial entrepreneur, an inclusivity advocate, a customer-centric product developer, an IDEO-certified rapid prototyper, Ujjwal dons several hats with ease. He brings with him, an experience of over two decades in the education industry. His career straddles management and product development in equal stead and he always enjoys a challenge, especially if it is a timebound one.

