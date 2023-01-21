Emergency exit incident: Dayanidhi Maran ridicules Tejasvi Surya

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran who travelled in a private flight to Coimbatore on Saturday ridiculed BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, saying that he would never open the emergency exit as such a deed may make him tender a written apology.

The Parliamentarian, who flew to Coimbatore in an IndiGo flight shared the video on his twitter page, which has gone viral. The former Union Minister, who represents the Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency, said in the video that no knowledgeable person would indulge in any act that may put the lives of the passengers in great peril.

Clad in T-Shirt, Maran is seen seated near the emergency exit in the clip. ''Vanakkam. Vaazhga Tamil Nadu. I am travelling to Kovai (Coimbatore) on IndiGo flight from Chennai. I was allotted a seat near the emergency exit. I will not open the emergency exit because if I do I will have to give a written apology. Also, it would pose a threat to the flight,'' Maran is heard saying in it.

''Apart from that, opening the emergency door also poses a great threat to the passengers. People with self knowledge will not do such a thing. By not opening it, the passengers, including myself, will save 2 hours. I hope others will follow this. Thank you,'' he said.

Maran had captioned the video ''to all flyers, in the interest of passenger safety, please don't fool around with the #EmergencyExit!'' and tagged it to IndiGo, DGCA, Tejasvi Surya.

Surya, national president of BJP yuva morcha and MP from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency, had reported the incident where he accidentally opened the emergency exit of the IndiGo flight to Tiruchirappalli from Chennai in December 2022 and apologised.

The airlines said that a passenger accidentally opened the emergency exit of the plane after boarding at Chennai airport.

