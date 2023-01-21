Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 16:44 IST
Closely following situation: Russian embassy on diversion of Goa-bound flight
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Russian embassy on Saturday said it is closely following the situation relating to a Goa-bound flight from Russia that was diverted to Uzbekistan apparently due to a bomb threat.

Police in Goa said the chartered flight with 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the early hours of Saturday after the authorities at the Dabolim airport in the coastal state received an email that claimed that there was a bomb on the plane.

''The embassy is closely following the situation around the Azur Air flight AZV2463 en route from Perm to Goa,'' the Russian mission said.

''According to available information, the plane made an emergency landing in Uzbekistan after a report of alleged bomb scare,'' it added.

The embassy said the aircraft is being inspected and the airline is preparing to accommodate the passengers in hotels.

The flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in South Goa at 4.15 am, a senior police official said.

