23 people injured as bus hits roadside tree in Bengal

Twenty-three people were injured on Saturday after a speeding bus with around 35 passengers onboard hit a roadside tree in West Bengal's Jhargram district, police said.

The accident took place around 11.30 am in Tulsiboni area under the Jamboni Police Station limits, when the driver lost control over the bus and the passenger vehicle dashed against the tree, a senior officer said.

''Twenty-three people were injured in the accident. All of them were taken to a primary health centre in nearby Chilkigarh area and twelve of them were shifted to Jhargram Super Speciality Hospital as their conditions were critical,'' he said. The bus was on its way to Gidhni from Chichira in the district, the officer added. Binpur MLA Debnath Hansda visited the place where the accident occurred and also the primary health centre where several injured persons are undergoing treatment.

