Chhattisgarh: Five killed in road accidents in Korea district

Five people were killed in separate accidents involving two-wheelers in Chhattisgarh's Korea district, police said on Saturday.

Three men died after their scooter collided with a truck at Sardi Chowk under Charcha police station area around 1 am on Saturday, an official said.

The victims Dipak Pal (23), Chandrasen Yadav (23) and Sanjeev Nayak (24) were travelling towards Baikunthpur from Charcha railway station, he said.

In another accident, two persons were killed when a pick-up vehicle hit their motorcycle in Phulpur village under Charcha police station area on Friday evening, the official said.

Amit Kujur (40) died on the spot, while Vishesh Kumar (35) succumbed to his injuries at Ambikapur Medical College Hospital, he said.

Cases have been registered in connection with both the accidents, and efforts are on to trace the drivers who abandoned their vehicles and fled, the official added.

