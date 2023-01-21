Punjab Finance Minister Cheema leads checking of goods vehicles

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday led a team of the taxation department to conduct a special checking of goods vehicles on Rajpura-Sirhind road in Rajpura. Around 150 vehicles carrying iron scrap, mixed goods, furniture, parcels, black ash, steel pipes, rice, bricks etc were checked during the special drive, said an official statement.

Thirty-eight vehicles were detained for verification as most of them either did not have genuine documents or e-way bills.

A tentative penalty and fine of Rs 60 lakh will be imposed on the detained vehicles, it said. Cheema, who is also the state Excise and Taxation Minister, said his department was informed by various sources that some trucks were avoiding paying the Goods and Services Tax using underhanded means.

Cheema said strict action has been initiated against all such tax evaders.

He said the drive was mainly aimed at reining in of the tax evaders and to send a message to the genuine tax payers that there would be no harassment to them at all.

Cheema said that the data mining wing has been detecting tax evasion activities with the help of the Excise and Taxation Technical Services Agency and various other platforms.

The data mining wing prepares reports based on irregularities detected in the data provided by ETTSA and these reports are being shared with other wings of the department for necessary action.

