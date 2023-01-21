Left Menu

MP Tejasvi Surya declines to comment on door-opening incident on plane

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 21:37 IST
Bengaluru south MP Tejasvi has declined to comment on the ongoing row over alleged opening of the emergency door of a plane last month.

Surya, also the BJP youth wing president, said he wishes not to spoil his time and others' on the issue, as authorised people have spoken on it.

''Already, Indigo airline officials, Union Minister for Civil Aviation (Jyotiraditya Scindia), my co-passenger and eye-witness Annamalai, chief of Tamil Nadu unit of the party, and two other passengers, have spoken of what exactly had happened, Surya told reporters here.

"I don't wish to spoil my time and your time because the Congress and others have been talking about it time and again. Certain people, authorised to issue appropriate clarification and tell the facts, have spoken. You can refer to that," said the MP.

Surya had reported that he accidentally opened the emergency exit of the IndiGo flight to Tiruchirappalli from Chennai in December 2022.

