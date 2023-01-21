Left Menu

Amritsar-Korba Express halted at Kosi Kalan over 3 hours after smoke noticed in coach

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 21-01-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 21:51 IST
The Amritsar-Korba Express was halted at Kosi Kalan station for over three hours it was noticed that smoke was coming out of a coach, officials said on Saturday.

The train resumed its onward journey after the coach was detached from the train and passengers were accommodated in other compartments, said Prashasti Srivastava, the DCM/PRO of NCR Agra division.

She said that as soon as the train stopped at Kosi Kalan station, smoke started coming out of the B-4 coach. The rail staff immediately attended to the problem, officials said, adding that a coach was attached to the train at Agra Cantt station.

Movement of other trains remained unaffected at Kosi Kalan station as trains passed through loop lines, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

