Left Menu

Pantry car manager held for using LPG cylinder to cook food on Azad Hind Express

Two LPG cylinders were seized by the RPF. Notably, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC had already asked zonal railways to discontinue the use of LPG cylinders for cooking in all pantry cars that are attached to mailexpress trains to avoid any untoward incident.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-01-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 22:44 IST
Pantry car manager held for using LPG cylinder to cook food on Azad Hind Express
  • Country:
  • India

A pantry car manager of the Pune-Howrah Azad Hind Express was arrested for cooking food using LPG cylinder, a Nagpur RPF official said on Saturday.

A Railway Protection Force team Friday found food was being cooked using LPG cylinder in the pantry car. Two LPG cylinders were seized by the RPF. The accused manager, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested under the Railway Act, the official said. Notably, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had already asked zonal railways to discontinue the use of LPG cylinders for cooking in all pantry cars that are attached to mail/express trains to avoid any untoward incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023