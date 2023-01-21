Pantry car manager held for using LPG cylinder to cook food on Azad Hind Express

A pantry car manager of the Pune-Howrah Azad Hind Express was arrested for cooking food using LPG cylinder, a Nagpur RPF official said on Saturday.

A Railway Protection Force team Friday found food was being cooked using LPG cylinder in the pantry car. Two LPG cylinders were seized by the RPF. The accused manager, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested under the Railway Act, the official said. Notably, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had already asked zonal railways to discontinue the use of LPG cylinders for cooking in all pantry cars that are attached to mail/express trains to avoid any untoward incident.

