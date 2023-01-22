Left Menu

Sebi launches information database on municipal bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 15:31 IST
Sebi launches information database on municipal bonds
Markets regulator Sebi has launched an information database on municipal bonds.

As part of efforts to develop the bond markets, an outreach programme on municipal bonds and municipal finance was organised by Sebi in the national capital on January 20 and 21, according to a release on Sunday.

Representatives from various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, municipal corporations, stock exchanges, credit rating agencies, merchant bankers and debenture trustees, participated in the programme.

At the event, Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch emphasised the potential of municipal bonds in infrastructure development and nation building.

The information database was launched at the event.

''The information database contains a wide range of information in the form of statistics and regulations, circulars, guidance note and Frequently Asked Questions issued by Sebi in respect of municipal debt securities,'' it said.

According to the release, the repository contains various checklists for pre-listing requirements and sample letters and certificates from various intermediaries to be obtained by an issuer who plans to tap the municipal bond market.

