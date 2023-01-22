Left Menu

India issues visa to 249 Pakistani pilgrims to visit Ajmer Sharif

India has issued visas to 249 Pakistani pilgrims to visit the tomb of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer, Rajasthan, an official said on Sunday.Citing a spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the state-run Radio Pakistan reported that 488 applicants had applied for visas, but only 249 pilgrims were granted visas.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-01-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 22:23 IST
India issues visa to 249 Pakistani pilgrims to visit Ajmer Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

India has issued visas to 249 Pakistani pilgrims to visit the tomb of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer, Rajasthan, an official said on Sunday.

Citing a spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the state-run Radio Pakistan reported that 488 applicants had applied for visas, but only 249 pilgrims were granted visas. The spokesperson said that all the pilgrims have been informed to reach Lahore from where they will embark on a journey to India on Tuesday.

He said six officials were deputed to take care of the pilgrims during their stay in India. However, only one of them was granted permission to go with the pilgrims, he added.

The two counties allow pilgrims to travel under the Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, signed by India and Pakistan in September of 1974.

However, it has been witnessed that the two sides routinely reject visas of pilgrims on various grounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023