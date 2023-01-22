Left Menu

Greek police search Ryanair passenger plane over bomb threat

Police on Sunday were searching a Ryanair passenger plane that landed at Athens International Airport for any suspicious items after receiving an alert for a bomb threat, police officials said.

Police on Sunday were searching a Ryanair passenger plane that landed at Athens International Airport for any suspicious items after receiving an alert for a bomb threat, police officials said. The pilot of the Boeing 737 aircraft, with about 190 passengers and crew on board, had earlier alerted authorities over a possible explosive device on board, one of the officials said.

The plane, which was flying from Katowice in Poland to Greece arrived in Athens escorted by two fighter jets at 5:35 p.m. (1535 GMT). Firefighting engines were on standby as it landed. Police were later searching passengers as they were disembarking and their luggage was lined up outside the aircraft.

