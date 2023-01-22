Left Menu

Delhi: 60-yr-old crushed to death, 2 injured after truck overturns, falls on them

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 23:05 IST
Delhi: 60-yr-old crushed to death, 2 injured after truck overturns, falls on them
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 60-year-old man was crushed to death and two others were injured after a brick-laden truck overturned and fell of them in the Mangolpuri area here on Sunday, police said.

Information about the accident at B-Block was received in the evening, they said.

The truck, which was carrying bricks, overturned at a turn when a portion of a road caved-in and three people came under it, a senior police officer said.

The person, who died in the accident, is yet to be identified, the officer said, adding that Maya (60) and Sukhbir Singh (65), both residents of Mangolpuri, suffered leg injuries.

The injured are being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and their condition is stable, the official said.

