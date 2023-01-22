Mumbai: Girl critical after under-construction building material falls on her
A seven-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after some material from an under-construction building fell on her at Girgaon in south Mumbai on Sunday, police said. It happened when the girl was standing near the building located in the V P Road police station limits, he said.
A seven-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after some material from an under-construction building fell on her at Girgaon in south Mumbai on Sunday, police said. The girl was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital and her condition is critical, an official said. ''The incident occurred at Shripati Jewels building at Kattar lane in Girgaon around 8 pm. It happened when the girl was standing near the building located in the V P Road police station limits,'' he said.
