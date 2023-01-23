ADVISORY-No GLOBAL MARKETS report from Asia on Jan. 23/24
* There will be no Global Markets report from Asia on Monday, Jan. 23 as markets in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan are all closed. Reports will resume on Jan. 25.
