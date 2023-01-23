Left Menu

Fire breaks out in Mumbai suburban market, several shops gutted

A fire broke out in a market at suburban Kurla in Mumbai and spread to multiple shops, officials here said. The fire was confined to 25 shops, according to the latest report. It was not yet clear whether anybody was trapped inside the shops, according to latest inputs given by the officials.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2023 08:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 08:30 IST
Fire breaks out in Mumbai suburban market, several shops gutted
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a market at suburban Kurla in Mumbai and spread to multiple shops, officials here said. No one was reported hurt. The blaze erupted Sunday around 10.15 pm in a shop in Shivani Mandai on the CSMT Road in Kurla (west). The fire was confined to 25 shops, according to the latest report. Teams of the fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. It was not yet clear whether anybody was trapped inside the shops, according to latest inputs given by the officials. Firefighting operation was underway till late, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no major pullback: Happiest Minds

Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023