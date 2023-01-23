Left Menu

Technical snag forces Air India Express flight to return

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-01-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 12:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat, Oman returned shortly after take-off due to a technical glitch in its on-board computer system.

The flight, IX 549, which took off from the state capital of Kerala at 8.30 AM returned to the international airport here at 9.17 AM after one of the pilots noticed the technical glitch.

''All 105 passengers and the cabin crew are safe,'' an Air India Express spokesperson said.

The airline is attempting to arrange another flight for the passengers and it's expected to take off from here at 1 PM, he said.

All passengers are being well taken care of, he added.

