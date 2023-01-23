Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to take note of mass layoffs in tech firms, take right steps

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2023 12:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 12:36 IST
Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to take note of mass layoffs in tech firms, take right steps
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing his concerns at the mass layoffs across several tech firms, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked the centre to assess the situation in the country and take right steps.

Several multi nationals have retrenched in the recent past leading to job cuts in the US and other countries.

''The youths are being retrenched in large numbers from the IT Sector. The Central government must review the Indian situation and take right steps,'' Kejriwal said in a Hindi tweet.

Earlier this month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that the company will lay off 10,000 workers, about five per cent of its total workforce, terming it a hard choice the tech giant had to make to remain a ''consequential company'' amid global economic uncertainties.

Microsoft is the latest firm after Facebook and Amazon to cut jobs as the bloodbath in the technology sector continues in 2023.

Describing the current times as a period of ''significant change,'' Indian-origin Nadella said customers who ramped up their digital spend during the Covid-19 pandemic, are now optimising it to do more with less.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no major pullback: Happiest Minds

Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023