Challans helped bring down road accidents, fatalities by over 30 percent in Shimla: Police

Challans for road traffic violation have acted as a deterrent and helped bring down road accidents and fatalities in Shimla district by over 30 percent in the past five years, police officials said.

A total of 167 persons were killed in 354 accidents in 2022, a dip from 245 deaths in 526 accidents in 2018.

The number of challans issued increased by 30.5 percent in the same duration as per the data procured from the police department.

Besides effective challaning, predictive policing, law enforcement and deployment of police personnel based on analyses of Data of Road Accident Data Management System, intelligent traffic management system and monitoring through CCTV cameras has also contributed to decrease in road accidents, said Shimla SP Monika Bhutungru.

"We focused on effective challaning for drunken driving, over speeding and talking on mobile challans leading to suspension of driving license of habitual offenders and prepared a road map for reasons leading to an increase in accidents like heavy rush during apple season and skidding of vehicles in snow bound areas were identified and remedial measures were taken in advance" she added.

A highest number of 1,83,612 challans were issued out of which drunken driving (3,448), using mobile while driving (5159) and over speeding (586) accounted for five percent of the total challans issued under the MV Act in 2022.

The number of accidents reduced to 354 in 2022 (lowest in last 10 years including Covid years) and deaths reduced from 189 in 2021 to 167 in 2022, said a police official.

Maximum accidents were witnessed on link roads followed by state highways, national highways and major district roads and motor cars were involved in about 50 percent of accidents.

The offenders were challaned under MV Act for offences leading to an accident for ignoring safety measures meant to reduce injury, to dissuade them from repeating the mistake, the official added.

The district is divided into 20 Police Stations. Presently, each Police Station has one vehicle and two motorcycles.

As the geographical area with each Police Station is huge, ten new vehicles dedicated to road safety and rescue operations were deployed in 2022.

The Shimla police had also identified 40 blacks in the district and wrote to the Public Works department for rectification of ten most vulnerable black spots in the district.

Going by the data of past ten years, an average of 195 persons are killed in 442 accidents every year in Shimla district as roll down accidents (accidents in which the vehicle veers down the road) proved to be fatal in majority of accidents due to tough topography of the hilly district spread in an area of 5131 kms.

Earlier, speaking on road safety, the DGP Sanjay Kundu had maintained that reducing accidents and saving lives is a priority and evidence and analyses based predictive policing, causality, and correlation analysis and optimum utilisation of resources has led to decline in accidents despite increase in vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)