WHO launches funding appeal to battle health emergencies
Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 19:05 IST
The World Health Organization on Monday launched a funding appeal for $2.54 billion to assist people facing health emergencies across the world.
"The number of people in need of humanitarian relief has increased by almost a quarter compared to 2022, to a record 339 million," the U.N. agency said in a statement.
