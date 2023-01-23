Left Menu

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of 'Bharat Parva'

The Delhi Police on Monday issued traffic advisory for the Bharat Parva scheduled to be held at Red Fort from January 26 to 31.Food courts and handicraft stalls will be set up at 15 August Park and Madhav Das Park during the Bharat Parva being organised by the Ministry of Tourism, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Monday issued traffic advisory for the 'Bharat Parva' scheduled to be held at Red Fort from January 26 to 31.

Food courts and handicraft stalls will be set up at 15 August Park and Madhav Das Park during the 'Bharat Parva' being organised by the Ministry of Tourism, it said. Tableaux will also be placed at 15 August Park, Red Fort, for general public and VIPs are also scheduled to visit the place, it said. ''In view of 'Bharat Parva' to be organised by @tourismgoi at Red Fort from Jan 26-31, 2023, traffic diversions, regulations & restrictions will be imposed. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience,'' the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. Traffic will be diverted from the Delhi Gate, Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazaar), Chhatta Rail Chowk, Shanti Van, T-Point Subhash Marg and the GPO (Kashmiri Gate), the advisory said. Traffic restrictions/regulation/diversion may be imposed on Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Lothiyan Road (from GPO to Chhatta Rail Chowk), Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg (from Hanuman Mandir to Chhatta Rail Chowk), it said. People are advised to avoid these roads and stretches. Commuters going to railway stations, ISBTs and airport should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route, it said. Avail public transport to help decongest roads. Park your vehicles only at designated lots and avoid roadside parking. In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police, the advisory added.

