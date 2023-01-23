Technical snag forces Air India Express flight to return
- Country:
- India
An Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat, Oman returned shortly after take-off due to a technical glitch in its on-board computer system.
Aviation regulator DGCA is looking into the incident, a senior official said.
The 105 passengers on board the flight were later sent to Muscat on another aircraft which departed after 1 PM, an Air India Express spokesperson said.
The initial flight, IX 549, which took off from the state capital of Kerala at 8.30 AM returned to the international airport here at 9.17 AM after one of the pilots noticed the technical glitch.
''All 105 passengers and the cabin crew are safe,'' the spokesperson had said after the morning flight returned to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.
The passengers were well taken care of while the airline arranged another aircraft to take them to Muscat, he said.
