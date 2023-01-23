Left Menu

U.S. closes Ford SUV exhaust odor probe without seeking recall

Updated: 23-01-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 22:32 IST
U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday closed a six-year-old investigation into 1.47 million Ford Explorer SUVs over reports of exhaust odors in vehicle compartments and exposure to carbon monoxide without seeking a recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)said it had conducted an in-depth investigation that included review of over 6,500 consumer complaints from 2011-2017 model year vehicles, including police versions of the SUV and found no evidence of a safety issue. NHTSA said its investigation found "that the 2011-2017 Ford Explorer vehicles when accurately measured produce occupant compartment (carbon monoxide) levels which fall below current accepted health standards."

