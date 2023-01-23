UP Investors Summit 2023: Bengaluru entrepreneurs propose to invest Rs 25,000 cr

The Uttar Pradesh government has signed a series of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 25,000 crore with 33 entrepreneurs during its roadshow held in Bengaluru on Monday. Team Uttar Pradesh kicked off its domestic roadshows in Mumbai and has so far held several of them including in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, attracting investment proposals worth thousands of crores of rupees.

The team was touring the country under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to make Uttar Pradesh the growth engine of a new India. It attracted investment proposals worth Rs 17 lakh crore. Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is set to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, and the administration is reaching out to other Indian states along with several countries, seeking investment opportunities and inviting them to participate in the event.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, investors expressed their strong desire to invest in Uttar Pradesh during the business meetings between the state administration headed by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. In a video message to the investors, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said his state is a leading state in ease of doing business with good governance, zero tolerance towards crime and corruption, the largest consumer market, single window clearance, as well as investment-friendly policies.

"UP is the best place to invest in all aspects and is poised to become the second largest economy of the country. As per the resolve of the PM, UP is ready to accelerate India's economic growth," CM Adityanath said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)