Left Menu

Nissan, Renault negotiators await directors' nod on partnership deal

Nissan has been negotiating for a partnership of equals. Renault currently holds 43 per cent of Nissan's shares. The Japanese automaker's stake in Renault is only 15 per cent.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 08:23 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 08:23 IST
Nissan, Renault negotiators await directors' nod on partnership deal
Representative image (Photo/pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Negotiators from Japanese automaker Nissan and its French partner, Renault, are waiting for their boards of directors to approve an agreement that would restructure their capital relationship, NHK reported on Tuesday. Nissan has been negotiating for a partnership of equals. Renault currently holds 43 per cent of Nissan's shares. The Japanese automaker's stake in Renault is only 15 per cent.

According to the Japan Broadcasting Corporation, also known as NHK, the agreement will likely include Renault reducing its Nissan stake to 15 per cent. Sources say the plan is to temporarily entrust the shares to a separate company and sell them in phases. Under the deal, Nissan would acquire a maximum stake of 15 per cent in a new electric vehicle (EV) company that Renault is planning to establish. The exact percentage or amount of the investment is not specified.

According to NHK sources, the Nissan and Renault managers have agreed on the deal's overall framework. It would be finalised once the boards give their approval. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023