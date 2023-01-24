Left Menu

Two killed in motorcycle accident in UP's Unnao

Two youths were killed while four people were seriously injured when two speeding motorcycles collided head-on on the Unnao-Rae Bareli Highway here, a police official said on Tuesday.The two motorcycles collided at Chikandarpur village in the Bihar area. Their bodies have been sent for post mortem. The four people injured in the accident have been hospitalised, he added.

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 24-01-2023 10:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 09:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two youths were killed while four people were seriously injured when two speeding motorcycles collided head-on on the Unnao-Rae Bareli Highway here, a police official said on Tuesday.

The two motorcycles collided at Chikandarpur village in the Bihar area. The impact of the collision was so intense that one motorcycle caught fire after its fuel tank exploded, Circle Officer (Bighapur) Vijay Anand said.

The other motorcycle also caught fire while another two-wheeler coming from behind collided with the burning vehicles.

Anand said the victims, identified as Shahrukh (22) and 18-year-old Vikas Babu, died on the spot. Their bodies have been sent for post mortem. The four people injured in the accident have been hospitalised, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

